Ahn Bo Hyun And Cha Seo Won Are Former Friends-Turned-Romantic Rivals In 'Spring Fever'

Get ready for sparks to fly between Ahn Bo Hyun and Cha Seo Won in tvN’s upcoming drama “Spring Fever”!

“Spring Fever” is a new romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

In contrast to the notorious Seon Jae Gyu, who is always causing a stir in town with his shocking behavior, Cha Seo Won will play Choi Yi Joon, an elite lawyer with an impeccable career.

Newly released stills of the two men capture their entirely different auras and polar-opposite charms. Seon Jae Gyu, a tough and free-spirited manly man, shows off his figure in a form-fitting T-shirt. Meanwhile, the polished and cool-headed Choi Yi Joon looks perfectly put together in his elegant suits and neatly coiffed hair.

Notably, Seon Jae Gyu and Choi Yi Joon were once friends in the past, but a deep emotional rift has since formed between them.

The conflict between the two rivals only intensifies when Choi Yi Joon winds up becoming entangled with Yoon Bom, leading to a start of a subtle love triangle.

“Spring Fever” will premiere on January 5, 2026 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

