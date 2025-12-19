BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” Becomes Their 13th MV To Hit 300 Million Views

Another BLACKPINK music video has reached 300 million views!

On December 19 at around 5:45 p.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for “JUMP” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube—making it their 13th music video to achieve the feat after “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Last,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Playing With Fire,” “Whistle,” “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That,” “Ice Cream,” “Lovesick Girls,” “STAY,” “Pink Venom,” and “Shut Down.”

BLACKPINK first released the music video for “JUMP” on July 11, 2025, meaning that it took just 161 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Watch the “JUMP” music video again below: