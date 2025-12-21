Watch: Performances From Melon Music Awards 2025

The annual Melon Music Awards has returned with a strong lineup of performances!

ALPHA DRIVE ONE, KiiiKiii, HANRORO, WOODZ, 10CM, IDID, Jay Park, LNGSHOT, Dayoung, ALLDAY PROJECT, Hearts2Hearts, ILLIT, NCT WISH, RIIZE, BOYNEXTDOOR, Zico, IVE, PLAVE, EXO, aespa, Jennie, and G-Dragon took to the stage at the Melon Music Awards 2025 on December 20.

Watch all the performances below:

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “HOLA SOLAR” + “FORMULA”

KiiiKiii – “To Me From Me” + “I DO ME” + “DANCING ALONE”

HANRORO – “0+0” + “Landing in Love”

WOODZ – “Drowing” + “00:30”

10CM – “CDEFG” + “To Reach You” (with Joo Woo Jae)

IDID – “CHAN-RAN” + “PUSH BACK”

Jay Park, H1GHR MUSIC, LNGSHOT, Dayoung – “DNA” + “World Wide” + “Blue Check” + “The Purge” + “BackSeat” + “Saucin'” + “MOMMAE” + “Keep It Sexy”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “ONE MORE TIME” + “LOOK AT ME” + “FAMOUS”

Hearts2Hearts – “The Chase” + “Focus”

ILLIT – “Do the Dance” + “Not Cute Anymore”

NCT WISH – “poppop” + “Videohood” + “COLOR”

RIIZE – “Fame” + “Bag Bad Back” + “Fly up”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “Hollywood Action” + “IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU”

Zico – “Touch Cookie” + “No you can’t” + “DUET” (with Lilas)

IVE – “XOXZ” + “ATTITUDE” + “REBEL HEART”

PLAVE – “Dash” + “BBUU!”

EXO – “Wolf” + “Monster” + “The Eve” + “Love Shot” + “Growl” + “Back It Up”

aespa – “Drift” + “Rich Man” + “Dirty Work”

Jennie – “Seoul City” + “ZEN” + “like JENNIE”

G-Dragon – “DRAMA” + “POWER” + “HOME SWEET HOME” + “TOO BAD” + “Crooked”

Also check out the full list of winners here!