Watch: Kang Tae Oh And Kim Se Jeong Showcase Playful Chemistry At Final Filming For 'Moon River'

MBC’s “Moon River” has come to a successful close!

Following the conclusion of “Moon River”—which ended on the highest ratings of its entire run—MBC unveiled a new making-of video featuring the final episodes of the drama.

Spoilers

The final making-of video showcases the lively atmosphere on set as the actors work hard to keep the rehearsals fun, passionate, and high-spirited. Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong banter playfully on set, sharing laughter nonstop throughout rehearsals.

After filming a scene that is supposed to take place in the rain, Kim Se Jeong details the number of layers she is wearing, including a full-body swimsuit and a layer of heat packs. She jokes, “But I’m not cold because oppa’s [Kang Tae Oh’s] acting is scorching.”

In their final remarks, Kang Tae Oh shares, “Since we made so many memories together, I think I grew even more affectionate [to the team],” thanking the entire team. He especially thanks Kim Se Jeong who provided him with reliable support on set.

Kim Se Jeong remarks, “I felt happy to do this drama together, and I was able to take on many new challenges, so it was a really fun time,” explaining that she wants to continue filming thanks to the staff and fellow actors who made the atmosphere on set great. To Kang Tae Oh, she adds a special thanks for playing along with all her playful antics on set.

