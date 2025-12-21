Choo Young Woo And Shin Sia Praise Each Other, Talk About Their Romance Film, And Share Their Thoughts On Love

Choo Young Woo and Shin Sia have teamed up with fashion magazine Elle!

Ahead of the premiere of their upcoming film “Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” (literal title), Choo Young Woo and Shin Sia participated in a photo shoot and interview with Elle.

“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” is a romance film about Seo Yoon (Shin Sia), who loses her memory every day, and Jae Won (Choo Young Woo), who works to restore her memories as they protect and remember each other. It is an adaptation of the Japanese novel of the same name, reimagined with a distinctly Korean sensibility.

In the interview following the photo shoot, the two actors talked about their upcoming film. Regarding Jae Won’s love, Choo Young Woo explained, “It’s just seeing the person he loves smile.” He added, “There must have also been the feeling of, ‘If it weren’t for me, would there be someone who could give her the love she wants?'” Regarding her character Seo Yoon, Shin Sia shared that she’s a character who doesn’t let go of the preciousness of ordinary days, adding, “Rather than the trait of losing her memories, I wanted to portray Seo Yoon’s resilience and positivity within that quiet world.”

One of the points to anticipate in the drama is the characters’ adorable date scene at the arcade. Choo Young Woo shared, “Shin Sia has more aegyo (cuteness) than expected, and she’s very lovely.” Shin Sia remarked, “Jae Won and Young Woo have a cute side that shows up in trivial actions.”

Regarding the ending of the film, Choo Young Woo shared, “It’s an ending in which Jae Won gives all the love he wanted to receive completely to Seo Yoon,” while Shin Sia explained, “It’s an ending that’s completed with loss, so there is a lingering feeling and a message that lasts longer.”

Shin Sia further commented, “I felt that it’s really important who your acting partner is in a romance,” expressing her gratitude to Choo Young Woo, who shared, “I wanted to express Jae Won’s clumsy yet deep love through his gaze and expressions rather than with his lines.”

On their thoughts about love, Choo Young Woo summarized, “Love is what’s most valuable in life,” and Shin Sia shared, “I want to live while sharing lots of love.”

“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” will hit theaters on December 24. Watch a teaser here!

