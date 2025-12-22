Shin Min Ah And Kim Woo Bin's Agency Reveals Stunning Photos From Wedding

Photos from actors Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin’s wedding have been released!

On December 22, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin’s agency AM Entertainment unveiled the official ceremony photos from their wedding, which took place on December 20 at the Dynasty Hall of The Shilla Seoul.

The ceremony began with fellow actor Lee Kwang Soo—one of Kim Woo Bin’s closest friends—serving as MC, and it was officiated by Venerable Pomnyun, who delivered warm and thoughtful words of blessing to the couple. For the congratulatory song, singer Car, the garden took the stage and delivered a powerful performance of “Romantic Sunday,” an OST from Shin Min Ah’s drama “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.”

The couple also shared heartwarming news of a donation on their wedding day. Previously on December 20, their agency stated, “Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have once again, at this year’s end, donated 300 million won (approximately $203,000) to organizations including the Hallym Burn Foundation, Asan Medical Center, and Good Friends.”

Wishing the beautiful couple all the best in their new chapter!

Watch Shin Min Ah in “Diva” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Kim Woo Bin in “Uncontrollably Fond”:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)