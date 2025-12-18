Lee Kwang Soo To Host Shin Min Ah And Kim Woo Bin's Wedding

Lee Kwang Soo will be hosting Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin’s wedding!

On December 18, Lee Kwang Soo’s agency King Kong by Starship confirmed, “Lee Kwang Soo will be the MC for Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah’s wedding.”

Having recently starred together with Doh Kyung Soo on “GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops,” Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Woo Bin are well-known to be longtime close friends in the industry. Lee Kwang Soo also starred alongside Shin Min Ah in the 2025 Netflix drama “Karma.”

Earlier in November, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin confirmed that they will be getting married on December 20 with family and close friends in attendance.

Congratulations once again to the lovely couple!

