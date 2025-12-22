Hahm Eun Jung And Yoon Sun Woo Point At Each Other In Suspicion During Awkward Reunion In “First Man”

MBC’s new daily drama “First Man” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Oh Jang Mi (Hahm Eun Jung) visited a department store to buy a gift for her mother Jung Sook Hee (Jung So Young), while Kang Baek Ho (Yoon Sun Woo) happened to be in the same place preparing for a welcome-home party for his older brother Kang Jun Ho (Park Gun Il). Though they merely brushed past each other at the time, tonight’s episode will see the two come face-to-face in the middle of the department store.

The newly released stills capture their startling yet comical reunion unfolding in front of a shop. Spotting each other at the exact same moment, Jang Mi and Baek Ho point at one another in shock, their expressions perfectly synchronized. Jang Mi clutches her shopping bag tightly, while Baek Ho—appearing with a guitar slung over his shoulder—returns her gaze with equal parts suspicion and caution.

Jang Mi’s wide-eyed, frozen expression and Baek Ho’s mixture of confusion and surprise suggest that the two already recognize each other. Unlike their fleeting encounter before, this direct confrontation feels less like a coincidence and more like the start of an inescapable fate. The awkward setting—right in front of an underwear store—adds a touch of comic tension, while their perfectly timed reactions create a moment that is both humorous and unmistakably destiny-driven.

The next episode of “First Man” will air on December 22 at 7:05 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Hahm Eun Jung in “Queen’s House” below:

Watch Now

And Yoon Sun Woo in “The Third Marriage”:

Watch Now

Source (1)