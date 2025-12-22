Han Ji Min Meets Park Sung Hoon And Lee Ki Taek Through Blind Dates In New Romance Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Efficient Dating for Singles” (literal title) has dropped its first preview stills and officially confirmed its premiere date!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Efficient Dating for Singles” tells the story of a woman who decides to pursue love and dives into the world of blind dates. As she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey toward discovering what true love really means.

Han Ji Min stars as Lee Ui Young, while Park Sung Hoon plays Song Tae Seob and Lee Ki Taek plays Shin Ji Soo. Together, the three are expected to strike a chord with viewers by portraying the concerns and romances of the modern generation who dream of “efficient” love.

The newly released stills showcase the actors fully immersed in their characters. Han Ji Min radiates elegance as Lee Ui Young steps into her blind-date journey, Park Sung Hoon exudes a gentle charm as the dependable Song Tae Seob, and Lee Ki Taek brings a carefree, free-spirited energy to the role of Shin Ji Soo—raising anticipation for the drama’s sweet yet complex romantic dynamic.

The production team shared, “We hope this drama becomes something like a dating guidebook for people in their 20s and 30s who seek efficiency between work and love,” adding, “We’re working hard to deliver high-impact entertainment, so we ask for your interest and support.”

“Efficient Dating for Singles” will premiere on February 28, 2026.

