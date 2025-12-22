TXT's Hueningkai Launches Personal Instagram Account

All members of TXT are now on Instagram!

On December 22, Hueningkai became the fifth member of TXT to open a personal Instagram account.

For his first post, Hueningkai uploaded a set of photos with the caption, “Angel has arrived.”

Hueningkai also posted his cover of Justin Bieber’s “Only Thing I Ever Get For Christmas,” which was released on YouTube earlier in the day.

Hueningkai is the final TXT member to launch an Instagram account following Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, and Taehyun.

Follow Hueningkai on Instagram here!

