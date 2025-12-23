Park Gun Il’s Calm Confidence Collides With Oh Hyun Kyung’s Authority As Hahm Eun Jung Watches In “First Man”

MBC’s daily drama “First Man” has released tense new stills ahead of Episode 7!

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kang Jun Ho (Park Gun Il)—a Michelin three-star chef—returned to Korea. Through his connection with Dream Hotel employee Jin Hong Joo (Kim Min Seol), he received a scouting offer to join the Dream Hotel restaurant. In tonight’s Episode 7, Jun Ho finally comes face-to-face with Chae Hwa Young (Oh Hyun Kyung), the true power figure and owner of Dream Hotel, setting the stage for an encounter charged with unusual tension.

In the stills, Jun Ho is dressed in a sleek black suit and sits across from Hwa Young. Despite Hwa Young’s position as the hotel’s owner and her overwhelming aura, Jun Ho remains completely unfazed, meeting her gaze with clear, confident eyes. Hwa Young, on the other hand, looks at him with a knowing, inscrutable expression, as if seeing straight through him. The palpable tension between the two creates a gripping atmosphere that feels almost suffocating.

Breaking this taut standoff is the sudden appearance of Ma Seo Rin (Hahm Eun Jung), a spoiled granddaughter of a chaebol. Her curious, unfiltered gaze as she openly sizes up Jun Ho instantly shifts the mood. Seo Rin’s bold interest hints at new relational dynamics to come. With Hwa Young’s icy charisma, Jun Ho’s unwavering confidence, and Seo Rin’s fearless curiosity colliding, viewers are left wondering what kind of upheaval this three-way encounter will spark within Dream Hotel.

Episode 7 of “First Man” airs on December 23 at 7:05 p.m. KST.

