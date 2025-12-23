Jin Se Yeon And Park Ki Woong Lead A Romance Between Two Feuding Families In “Recipe For Love”

“Recipe for Love” has unveiled new stills spotlighting the couples at the heart of its intertwined family drama!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

The newly released stills introduce three couples from the opposing families, each defined by a distinct dynamic and emotional temperature.

First, Park Ki Woong stars as Yang Hyun Bin, the stylish and sharp-minded head director of Taehan Group’s fashion division, while Jin Se Yeon plays Gong Joo Ah, who is now a fashion designer at the same company.

As the son and daughter of long-feuding families, their relationship evokes a modern-day Romeo and Juliet romance. Their precarious moments—balanced between tension and attraction—hint at a romance filled with both anticipation and unease.

Next, Kim Seung Soo and Yoo Ho Jung portray a couple that appears flawless on the surface. Kim Seung Soo takes on the role of Gong Jeong Han, Gong Joo Ah’s father and the principled director of Gongmyeongjeongdaehan Clinic, while Yoo Ho Jung plays his wife Han Sung Mi, a psychiatrist and Gong Joo Ah’s mother.

Long praised as a beacon of love and devotion, Sung Mi finds her life shaken as Jung Han’s unwavering priority for his patients over his family begins to strain their marriage. Caught between ideals and reality, the couple becomes entangled in rumors of being a “show-window marriage,” raising questions about whether they can overcome the cracks forming beneath their polished exterior.

Finally, Kim Hyung Mook and So Yi Hyun bring intrigue as a “secret couple” with hidden depths. Kim Hyung Mook plays Yang Dong Ik, Yang Hyun Bin’s father and a doctor at Yangjibareun Oriental Clinic, while So Yi Hyun stars as his second wife, Cha Se Ri.

Declaring herself the “queen of devotion,” Se Ri dedicates herself to supporting her emotionally reserved husband and shaping him into a respected figure. Yet beneath their warm smiles lie unspoken ambitions and concealed truths, setting the stage for unexpected developments.

With two rival clinics—Gongmyeongjeongdaehan Clinic and Yangjibareun Oriental Clinic—standing directly across from one another and clashing daily, anticipation is mounting over how these three couples’ intertwined stories will collide, unravel, and ultimately evolve.

“Recipe for Love” will premiere on January 31 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jin Se Yeon in “Bad Memory Eraser” below:

Watch Now

And watch Park Ki Woong in “You Raise Me Up” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)