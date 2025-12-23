B1A4 To Part Ways With WM After 14 Years

After 14 years, B1A4 is parting ways with their longtime agency WM Entertainment.

On December 23, WM Entertainment announced that the group (which has been carrying out activities as a trio consisting of CNU, Sandeul, and Gongchan since 2018) would be leaving the agency.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is WM Entertainment.

First, we would like to thank the fans who love and support our artist B1A4 (CNU, Sandeul, Gongchan).

After in-depth discussions with B1A4, we have agreed to end our exclusive contract.

We would like to sincerely thank the B1A4 members, who have been with us for the past 14 years based on a foundation of trust.

Although their exclusive contract with us has ended, given the length and depth of our relationship with them, we plan to sincerely do our utmost to support B1A4 in the future so that they can make even greater strides at their new home.

Additionally, we will continuously work together with B1A4 so that we can create synergy, and RBW Japan will also provide support for their overseas activities and maintain a cooperative working relationship.

Going beyond a mere singer-agency relationship, B1A4 has been not only an artist that represents WM Entertainment but also a dependable partner who has walked the same path with us for 14 long years. We, the employees of WM Entertainment, will give the B1A4 members’ future endeavors our blessings and support so that they can take on new challenges and unleash their abilities to their hearts’ content.

We ask that many people give B1A4’s future activities their love and warm interest.

Thank you.