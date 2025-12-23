'KARMA' Becomes Stray Kids' Longest-Charting Album On Billboard 200 As 'DO IT' Remains In Top 20

Stray Kids’ “KARMA” is officially the longest-charting album of their career on the Billboard 200!

On December 23 local time, Billboard revealed that Stray Kids’ fourth studio album “KARMA” had overtaken the group’s 2023 release “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” to become their longest-charting album to date on the Top 200 Albums chart. In its 17th consecutive week on the Billboard 200, “KARMA” climbed back up to No. 130.

Stray Kids’ latest album “DO IT” also charted in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 for a fourth consecutive week, coming in at No. 19.

Outside of the Billboard 200, “DO IT” remained No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart for the fourth week in a row, in addition to holding steady at No. 2 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 3 on the Top Album Sales chart—meaning it was the third best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, “KARMA” ranked No. 2 on the World Albums chart, No. 12 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, and No. 17 on the Top Album Sales chart in its 17th week on all three charts.

Finally, Stray Kids came in at No. 13 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 121st week on the chart.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!