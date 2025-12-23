December Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!
The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between November 23 and December 23.
Kim Woo Bin, who just tied the knot with Shin Min Ah and and recently stole hearts in “Genie, Make a Wish,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,124,222.
Yoon Kye Sang, who most recently starred in “Heroes Next Door,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,456,342.
Lee Je Hoon, who is currently starring in the hit drama “Taxi Driver 3,” came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 4,344,921.
Kim You Jung, who recently starred in “Dear X,” followed close behind in fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,147,644.
Finally, “Dynamite Kiss” star Ahn Eun Jin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,389,313.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Kim Woo Bin
- Yoon Kye Sang
- Lee Je Hoon
- Kim You Jung
- Ahn Eun Jin
- Kim Mu Jun
- EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
- Kim Min Ha
- Ji Chang Wook
- Kim Hee Sun
- Kim Do Hoon
- Jang Ki Yong
- Lee Seo Jin
- Myung Se Bin
- Pyo Ye Jin
- Han Hye Jin
- ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
- Lee Kwang Soo
- 2PM’s Lee Junho
- Park Seo Joon
- Kim Se Jeong
- Jeon Do Yeon
- Lee Jung Jae
- Kim Min Seok
- Kim Young Dae
- Ryu Seung Ryong
- Ha Jung Woo
- Ma Dong Seok
- Go Youn Jung
- Seo Bum June
