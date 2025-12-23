December Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

December Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between November 23 and December 23.

Kim Woo Bin, who just tied the knot with Shin Min Ah and and recently stole hearts in “Genie, Make a Wish,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,124,222.

Yoon Kye Sang, who most recently starred in “Heroes Next Door,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,456,342.

Lee Je Hoon, who is currently starring in the hit drama “Taxi Driver 3,” came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 4,344,921.

Kim You Jung, who recently starred in “Dear X,” followed close behind in fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,147,644.

Finally, “Dynamite Kiss” star Ahn Eun Jin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,389,313.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Kim Woo Bin
  2. Yoon Kye Sang
  3. Lee Je Hoon
  4. Kim You Jung
  5. Ahn Eun Jin
  6. Kim Mu Jun
  7. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  8. Kim Min Ha
  9. Ji Chang Wook
  10. Kim Hee Sun
  11. Kim Do Hoon
  12. Jang Ki Yong
  13. Lee Seo Jin
  14. Myung Se Bin
  15. Pyo Ye Jin
  16. Han Hye Jin
  17. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  18. Lee Kwang Soo
  19. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  20. Park Seo Joon
  21. Kim Se Jeong
  22. Jeon Do Yeon
  23. Lee Jung Jae
  24. Kim Min Seok
  25. Kim Young Dae
  26. Ryu Seung Ryong
  27. Ha Jung Woo
  28. Ma Dong Seok
  29. Go Youn Jung
  30. Seo Bum June

