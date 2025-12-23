December Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between November 23 and December 23.

Kim Woo Bin, who just tied the knot with Shin Min Ah and and recently stole hearts in “Genie, Make a Wish,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,124,222.

Yoon Kye Sang, who most recently starred in “Heroes Next Door,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,456,342.

Lee Je Hoon, who is currently starring in the hit drama “Taxi Driver 3,” came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 4,344,921.

Kim You Jung, who recently starred in “Dear X,” followed close behind in fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,147,644.

Finally, “Dynamite Kiss” star Ahn Eun Jin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,389,313.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Kim Woo Bin in his hit film "Alienoid"

check out Lee Je Hoon's currently airing drama "Taxi Driver 3"

binge-watch all of Kim You Jung's latest drama "Dear X"

