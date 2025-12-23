December Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

December Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Dec 23, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from November 24 to December 24.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 6,957,990, marking a 5.96 percent increase in his score since November. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “MUSE,” “Who,” and “streaming”, while his highest-ranking related terms included “prove,” “certify,” and “model.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.07 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jungkook rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,401,843, marking a 21.82 percent increase in his score since last month.

IVE’s Jang Won Young ranked third with a brand reputation index of 6,091,944, marking a 10.98 percent rise in her score since November.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,934,350, marking a 48.77 percent increase in her score since last month.

Finally, aespa’s Winter came in at a close fifth after seeing a whopping 168.63 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score for December to 5,909,510.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. BTS’s Jungkook
  3. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  4. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  5. aespa’s Winter
  6. BTS’s Jin
  7. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  8. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  9. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  10. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  11. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  12. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  13. Red Velvet’s Joy
  14. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  15. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  16. BTS’s V
  17. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  18. Red Velvet’s Irene
  19. IVE’s Rei
  20. EXO’s Baekhyun
  21. aespa’s Karina
  22. OH MY GIRL’s Mimi
  23. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  24. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  25. TVXQ’s Yunho
  26. BTS’s j-hope
  27. BTS’s RM
  28. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  29. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  30. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel

