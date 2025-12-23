December Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from November 24 to December 24.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 6,957,990, marking a 5.96 percent increase in his score since November. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “MUSE,” “Who,” and “streaming”, while his highest-ranking related terms included “prove,” “certify,” and “model.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.07 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jungkook rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,401,843, marking a 21.82 percent increase in his score since last month.

IVE’s Jang Won Young ranked third with a brand reputation index of 6,091,944, marking a 10.98 percent rise in her score since November.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,934,350, marking a 48.77 percent increase in her score since last month.

Finally, aespa’s Winter came in at a close fifth after seeing a whopping 168.63 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score for December to 5,909,510.

