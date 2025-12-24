MONSTA X Announces More Stops For 2026 World Tour 'THE X : NEXUS' In Asia And Latin America

MONSTA X is continuing their world tour “THE X : NEXUS”!

On December 23, MONSTA X announced additional dates for “THE X : NEXUS” tour in Asia including stops in Bangkok, Taipei, and Jakarta. The poster teases more stops to come.

The following day on December 24, MONSTA X further announced stops for “THE X : NEXUS” tour in Latin America in June. The group will visit Mexico City, Monterrey, São Paulo, and Santiago.

Earlier in November, MONSTA X announced the start of their “THE X : NEXUS” tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul from January 30 to February 1, 2026.

Are you looking forward to MONSTA X’s tour? Stay tuned for updates, and check out our 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here for more upcoming concerts in your area!

