Exclusive Video: VERIVERY Dishes On Fave Survival Show Performances, Best Gamer, And More On Soompi's TMI (Tell More Interview)

Get to know more about VERIVERY with Soompi’s TMI (Tell More Interview)!

Earlier in the month, VERIVERY made their highly-anticipated comeback with their single “Lost and Found” along with the music video for the title track “RED (Beggin’).”

Following VERIVERY’s successful return, Dongheon, Gyehyeon, Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin joined Soompi for an exclusive interview on their latest comeback, giving Korean food recommendations, answering questions about who’s the best at gaming and futsal, and more.

Learn more about the members through the interview below!

Also check out exclusive photos of VERIVERY: