Ahn Bo Hyun Makes Heartfelt Donation On Christmas Eve + Joins Community Chest Of Korea's Honor Society

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun has shared warmth to neighbors ahead of Christmas!

On December 24, the Community Chest of Korea announced that Ahn Bo Hyun donated 100 million won (approximately $68,300) and joined the Honor Society, the Community Chest of Korea’s high-value individual donor club, as its 3,800th member.

The donation will be used for programs to prevent blindness among children and adolescents from low-income households. In particular, it will go toward covering surgery costs for pediatric eye diseases such as cataracts, retinal disorders, and strabismus as well as rehabilitation support for children with low vision, helping them regain healthy eyesight and return to daily life.

Ahn Bo Hyun shared, “I’ve long wanted to share the love I’ve received from so many people, and I hoped to be even a small help to those in need. I will continue striving to spread warmth in our society through giving.”

The actor has consistently given back to support marginalized neighbors. During the height of COVID-19 in 2020, Ahn Bo Hyun delivered 3,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to social welfare facilities, and in 2022 he donated sanitary pads worth 50 million won (approximately $34,200), continuing his good deeds.

Ahn Bo Hyun recently won Best New Actor at the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards for the film “Pretty Crazy,” and he is set to appear in tvN’s new Monday–Tuesday drama “Spring Fever,” which premieres on January 5.

