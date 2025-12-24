Kim Se Jeong Unveils Adorable New Design For Official Light Stick

Kim Se Jeong has revealed a charming new design of her official light stick!

On December 24, her agency Jellyfish Entertainment unveiled the new version, which features a cute turtle nestled inside the light stick. The overall look is finished in soft pastel green tones, giving it a fresh and heartwarming feel that perfectly reflects Kim Se Jeong’s bright image.

The new light stick will be available for purchase starting December 29 at 12 p.m. KST. Fans will also be able to buy it on-site during Kim Se Jeong’s upcoming fan concert tour, “Tenth Letter.”

Take a look at the adorable new light stick design below!

