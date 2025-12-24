December Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Dec 24, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between November 10 and December 10.

Kim Woo Bin, who most recently starred in “Genie, Make a Wish,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,894,193. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Shin Min Ah,” “10-year relationship,” and “GBRB,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “marry,” “reveal,” and “congratulate.” Kim Woo Bin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.98 percent positive reactions.

Ji Chang Wook, who recently returned to the small screen in “The Manipulated,” took second place for December with a brand reputation index of 2,844,862.

2PM’s Lee Junho, who recently stole hearts in “Typhoon Family,” came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 2,748,297.

Kim You Jung, who recently starred in “Dear X,” followed close behind in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,584,067.

Finally, Kim Se Jeong, who recently starred in “Moon River,” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,396,179.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Kim Woo Bin
  2. Ji Chang Wook
  3. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  4. Kim You Jung
  5. Kim Se Jeong
  6. Ahn Eun Jin
  7. Choi Woo Shik
  8. Jung So Min
  9. Ryu Seung Ryong
  10. Jang Ki Yong
  11. Myung Se Bin
  12. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  13. Lee Je Hoon
  14. Lee Jung Jae
  15. Kim Min Ha
  16. Jeon So Nee
  17. Han Hye Jin
  18. Lee Kwang Soo
  19. Kim Young Dae
  20. Kim Do Hoon
  21. Seo Bum June
  22. Jung Il Woo
  23. Kang Tae Oh
  24. Lim Ji Yeon
  25. Kim Hee Sun
  26. Lee Yoo Mi
  27. Jang Seung Jo
  28. Kim Mu Jun
  29. Lee Jae Wook
  30. Choi Sung Eun

