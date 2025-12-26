4 Times The Finale Of 'Moon River' Was Perfect

After seven weeks of action, comedy, heartbreak, and sweeping Joseon-era romance, “Moon River” has come to a close with a finale that feels as perfect as it could be. From Jangjeong’s (Nam Gi Ae) long-awaited reunion with her son, to Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh) and Dal I (Kim Se Jeong) finally starting a family, and with the Left Minister (Jin Goo), Yi Un (Lee Shin Young), and U Hui (Hong Su Zu) each receiving endings that felt fully earned, here are four moments that made the “Moon River” finale truly unforgettable.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Jangjeong finally gets justice

While watching characters suffer is never enjoyable, one thing became abundantly clear by the end of “Moon River”: the character who endured the most was Jangjeong, the deposed queen and mother of Yi Un. Despite being absent from nearly 90 percent of the main storyline, she was the silent force behind everything that unfolded.

The Left Minister was responsible for the murder of the king and several noble families, the accident that caused the Crown Princess to lose her memories and become Dal I, and the separation of Yi Un and U Hui despite their years-long love. Yet behind every one of his actions stood Jangjeong, the woman he loved deeply and believed had been wronged by the royal family.

A revealing flashback in the finale shows that Jangjeong and Han Cheol (the current Left Minister) were deeply in love. Though neither ever confessed, their feelings were mutual. However, when the now-dead king developed an interest in Jangjeong, he told Han Cheol that he could protect her better as king. Believing those words, Han Cheol stepped aside, only for Jangjeong to be falsely accused of adultery and sentenced to death after her marriage. The king, in a devastating betrayal, did nothing to save her.

Seeing Jangjeong finally cleared of the false accusations and reunited with her son was deeply satisfying. Even more powerful was her refusal to forgive Queen Dowager Han, reinforcing that forgiveness is not owed simply because time has passed.

The Left Minister meets his justified end

The Left Minister is a character who could have easily become a fan favorite had he understood that his pain did not give him the right to destroy innocent lives. While revenge in fiction can sometimes feel justified, his actions crossed an unforgivable line.

Killing the former king, Jangjeong’s husband, could be understood as an act driven by grief and rage. However, his descent truly began when he targeted the Crown Princess and used his daughter as a pawn in his revenge. At that point, no justification remained.

Though the moment he pulls out the hairpin, a gift he bought for Jangjeong years ago and has kept until his final breath, is heartbreaking for many viewers, his death feels inevitable. His ending, while tragic, ultimately makes sense.

Lee Gang and Dal I become a family

One of the most touching moments in “Moon River” is Lee Gang’s proposal to Dal I, where he promises to wear straw sandals so she could wear flower sandals, a vow to give her a life of happiness, ease, and family, which had always been Dal I’s greatest dream.

In the finale, that promise is fulfilled.

At the beginning of the final episodes, Lee Gang acquires the contract between the king and the Left Minister, a crucial piece of evidence that could restore Dal I’s name and status as Crown Princess. However, the Left Minister kidnaps Dal I to use her as leverage. In a stunning display of love, Lee Gang initiates a body swap with her, placing his own soul into her captured body and putting his life at risk.

Through the power of their love and the red thread that binds them, both survive. In the end, Lee Gang and Dal I create the family she always dreamed of, making their ending one of the most heartfelt in the drama.

Yi Un and U Hui’s long-awaited happy ending

Yi Un and U Hui’s journey toward happiness was anything but easy. Even after the Left Minister’s death, U Hui is imprisoned and stripped of her noble status simply for being the daughter of a traitor. Although Yi Un is willing to sacrifice everything to be with her, U Hui refuses, choosing to protect him instead.

Years later, after Lee Gang ascends the throne, he abolishes the law that punishes family members for the crimes of their relatives, acknowledging that no one deserves to suffer for a crime they did not commit.

Finally free at last, Yi Un and U Hui are able to marry and begin their life together, bringing their long, painful journey to a well-earned close.

In the end, “Moon River” stands out as a drama that delivered both strong storytelling and exceptional performances. It was truly one of the best showcases of Kim Se Jeong’s and Kang Tae Oh’s abilities. Both actors convincingly portrayed not only their own characters but also each other’s roles, seamlessly capturing different mannerisms, emotions, and personalities during the body-swap moments. Their chemistry and versatility elevated the drama to another level. At the same time, the series struck an impressive balance in its writing, embracing comedy and lighthearted fun without becoming overly fluffy, while remaining firmly focused on its central plot.

