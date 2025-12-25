“Dynamite Kiss” Continues Reign As Most-Watched Weekday Miniseries Ahead Of Finale

Viewership ratings for “Dynamite Kiss” have remained stable ahead of the drama’s final act!

According to Nielsen Korea, Episode 13 of the romantic comedy recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.2 percent. Although this marks a slight dip of 0.4 percentage points from the previous episode’s 5.6 percent, the drama successfully maintained its position as the most-watched weekday miniseries for the seventh consecutive week.

The final episode of “Dynamite Kiss” is set to air on December 25 at 10 p.m. KST.

