Hahm Eun Jung Charms Her Way Back Into Her Grandfather’s Good Graces In “First Man”

MBC’s daily drama “First Man” has shared a glimpse of Hahm Eun Jung trying to win over her grandfather!

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Ma Seo Rin (Hahm Eun Jung), the only granddaughter of Dream Group, stumbled home drunk, leaving her grandfather Chairman Ma (Lee Hyo Jung) visibly displeased.

However, newly released stills reveal a complete reversal. Seo Rin effortlessly melts her grandfather’s heart with her trademark aegyo, as if nothing had happened.

In one moment, Seo Rin wraps her arms around him from behind, resting her chin lightly on his shoulder and flashing a radiant smile. The scene captures a soft, playful side of her that emerges only in front of her grandfather—worlds apart from her usual bold and headstrong demeanor.

In another moment, she sits beside him on the sofa, striking a coy yet endearing pose that leaves him utterly charmed.

Known for his cold charisma as the formidable head of Dream Group, Chairman Ma turns into a dotting grandpa in front of Seo Rin’s irresistible affection. Completely disarmed, he beams warmly, unable to hide the boundless love he holds for his precious granddaughter.

Yet Seo Rin’s sweetness is not driven by familial affection alone. Accustomed to getting everything she wants, her carefully deployed charm carries a calculated edge as she moves to secure her place as the heir to Dream Hotel. As her subtle push-and-pull continues, viewers are left wondering how Seo Rin’s actions will reshape the unfolding succession battle within Dream Group.

The production team commented, “Ma Seo Rin is a character who knows how to use her charms to get what she wants. As Seo Rin skillfully sways her grandfather and a 30-year revenge story begins in earnest, please look forward to seeing how the fated conflict between Oh Jang Mi and Ma Seo Rin—and their two families—will unfold.”

Episode 9 of “First Man” airs on December 25 at 7:05 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Hahm Eun Jung in “Queen’s House” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)