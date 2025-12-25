Yoo Ji Tae And Lee Min Jung Reunite After Their Dangerous Collaboration Ends In Betrayal In “Villains”

Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Min Jung will be reunited in the next episode of TVING original series “Villains”!

“Villains” is a crime-action drama that delves into the intense clashes and fierce confrontations among criminals entangled in an ultra-precise counterfeit bill known as the “Supernote.” As players swap fake money for real currency—only to have that money stolen—the series unfolds into an unpredictable, high-stakes mind game among those determined to outsmart each other.

Spoilers

From its very first episode, “Villains” set itself apart. The collaboration between genius criminal mastermind J (Yoo Ji Tae) and top-tier banknote design artist Han Soo Hyun (Lee Min Jung)—alongside their inevitable clashes—combined with the relentless pursuit by National Intelligence Service agents chasing the Supernote, signaled the thrilling beginning of a high-caliber crime-action series.

In Episodes 1 and 2, the full story behind the “casino dealer counterfeit money incident,” the starting point of the Supernote game, was revealed. J’s first plan—going undercover at a casino to swap counterfeit bills for real money—was a success. However, J’s sudden disappearance with all the cash and the unexpected death of Yang Do Sa (Jung In Ki) delivered a shocking twist. Five years later, J reemerged alongside a mysterious murder case, while Han Soo Hyun sought protection from the National Intelligence Service, raising questions about what lies ahead.

The newly released image shows J handing over a black document envelope during a tense face-off. Following his chilling declaration in the previous episode—“Shall we get the Supernote game started? ”—attention is firmly fixed on his next move.

Another still reveals Han Soo Hyun being questioned at the National Intelligence Service. As individuals connected to the incident from five years ago resurface one by one, curiosity grows over what Han Soo Hyun is hiding—and the story behind the deadly threat looming over her.

The stills also capture J and Han Soo Hyun’s reunion. While J appears with his trademark relaxed smile, Han Soo Hyun’s gaze toward him is filled with unmistakable contempt. After confronting her at the logistics warehouse where Yang Do Sa met his death—and then coldly pushing her away before vanishing—what words were exchanged between the two during their uneasy encounter remains a point of intrigue.

Episodes 3 and 4 will explore the five-year period following the casino dealer counterfeit money incident and the story behind J and Han Soo Hyun’s reunion. The production team shared, “Following Yang Do Sa’s death, J’s next big plan—aimed at yet another major score—will gradually take shape. With the narrative weaving between past and present, viewers can expect even deeper immersion.”

Episodes 3 and 4 of “Villains” will be released on December 25 at 6 p.m. KST.

