2PM's Lee Junho Must Choose Between Saving Money And Saving The World In 'Cashero'

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Cashero” has shared a new sneak peek of 2PM’s Lee Junho in his starring role!

“Cashero” is a superhero series starring Lee Junho as Kang Sang Ung, an ordinary civil worker who earns the special ability to to gain superhuman strength relative to the amount of cash he has on hand—forcing him to empty his wallet to save the world.

As Sang Ung is preparing to get married to his longtime girlfriend Kim Min Suk (Kim Hye Joon), he needs money for wedding expenses and is also saving up for their new home. But because his new superpowers drain his bank account, he faces the impossible dilemma of choosing between saving money and saving the world.

In “Cashero,” Lee Junho will poignantly and realistically depict the complicated emotions experienced by Sang Ung as he finds himself torn between the struggles of reality and his new powers as a superhero. The drama will also feature thrilling action sequences that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

“Cashero” will premiere on December 26. Check out a trailer for the drama here!

