Cha Seo Won Talks About 'Spring Fever' Being His First Rom-Com, Similarities With His Character, And More

Cha Seo Won has discussed his role in tvN’s upcoming rom-com “Spring Fever”!

“Spring Fever” is a new romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Cha Seo Won plays Choi Yi Joon, a flawless elite lawyer. Yi Joon is Jae Gyu’s former best friend and now his rival. He appears perfect on the surface, but after reuniting with Jae Gyu, someone from his past, his life begins to spiral once again. Furthermore, Jae Gyu will become intertwined with Bom, creating a love triangle.

Regarding his role, Cha Seo Won shared, “Since my debut, I haven’t tried rom-coms—particularly the comedy genre—so I really wanted to try it once. When I first received the script, I decided to accept the project like it was fate.”

The actor continued, “Yi Joon has a cold image as an elite lawyer, but he also has a clumsy side, and he is a character with the surprising charm of unexpected warmth. I wanted to make a Choi Yi Joon of my own who doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world, and that process was enjoyable.”

Cha Seo Won emphasized the importance of balance, saying, “I put emphasis when needed, and when Jae Gyu and Bom or other characters needed to be in center focus, I paid attention to take a step back.” He added, “We’re alike in the sense that I try to keep my basic manners and smile.”

As keywords that express his character, Cha Seo Won chose “mediator,” “prickly comedy,” and “romance,” saying, “Yi Joon acts as a bridge in the relationship not only between Jae Gyu and Bom but also Se Jin (Lee Jae In) and Han Gyeol (Cho Jun Young). Although he’s prickly, he also has a lot of comedic moments, and he’s a romantic person who considers loyalty and relationships more important than money.”

Wrapping up, Cha Seo Won shared, “I think this is a great warm drama to watch as our bodies and hearts grow cold when the cold winter passes. We will deliver fun and touching emotions every episode to meet expectations, so please show lots of interest and love.”

“Spring Fever” will premiere on January 5, 2026 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

While waiting, watch his co-star Ahn Bo Hyun in “Military Prosecutor Doberman” below:

