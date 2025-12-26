Park Shin Hye Dishes On Her Upcoming Drama 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Park Shin Hye has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firms where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Explaining what appealed to her about the drama, Park Shin Hye recalled, “I was drawn to the fact that [‘Undercover Miss Hong’] is a period drama, which is a challenge I’ve never tried before. I found the premise of Hong Geum Bo, who was the ace of the Financial Supervisory Service in an era where it wasn’t easy for women to achieve success in their careers, going undercover as an entry-level employee really charming and appealing.”

The actress went on to describe her character by saying, “Geum Bo is someone who’s honest and tenacious. She’s a tough and strong-willed person who managed to survive in a fiercely competitive environment. Even in a patriarchal society, she doesn’t lose her spirit and get discouraged or intimidated, and she valiantly charges forward while displaying her abilities. This side of her is Geum Bo’s greatest charm.”

In terms of what viewers can look forward to in the drama, Park Shin Hye chose “the relationships between the characters.” “Not only the employees at the Financial Supervisory Service and the members of the Hanmin Securities’ crisis management team,” she said, “but you especially won’t want to miss the entertaining chemistry between the four roommates who live in dormitory room 301.”

Finally, Park Shin Hye concluded, “Please look forward to finding out whether Geum Bo will be able to successfully complete her nerve-racking undercover assignment—and what the future of Hanmin Securities will look like.”

“Undercover Miss Hong” will premiere on January 17, 2026 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Park Shin Hye in “My Annoying Brother” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)