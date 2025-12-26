MADEIN’s Agency Announces Suspension Of Yeseo And Suhye’s Group Activities
MADEIN’s agency has released an official statement regarding Yeseo and Suhye’s future activities.
On December 26, 143 Entertainment announced that Yeseo and Suhye have currently suspended their activities as members of MADEIN. As a result, the group will continue promotions for the time being as a four-member team consisting of Mashiro, MiU, Serina, and Nagomi.
The agency also shared that it is awaiting the results of the investigation related to its former CEO and stated that it will take responsibility in accordance with the findings.
Read the agency’s full statement below:
Hello, this is 143 Entertainment.
First of all, we would like to sincerely thank all fans for your continued love and support for MADEIN.
We would like to provide an update regarding MADEIN members Yeseo and Suhye’s future activities.
At present, Yeseo and Suhye have suspended their activities as members of MADEIN. Accordingly, MADEIN will continue promotions as a four-member group consisting of Mashiro, MiU, Serina, and Nagomi for the time being.
Our company promises to provide full and unwavering support so that the MADEIN members promoting as four can continue moving forward with stability.
In addition, we are currently awaiting the results of the investigation related to the former CEO. We will fulfill our responsibilities in accordance with the findings, and we will also hold accountable to the very end any individuals who have caused significant harm to MADEIN.
We kindly ask for your continued interest and support for MADEIN’s future path, and we will strive to become a team that lives up to fans’ expectations.
Thank you.