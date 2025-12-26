MADEIN’s Agency Announces Suspension Of Yeseo And Suhye’s Group Activities

MADEIN’s agency has released an official statement regarding Yeseo and Suhye’s future activities.

On December 26, 143 Entertainment announced that Yeseo and Suhye have currently suspended their activities as members of MADEIN. As a result, the group will continue promotions for the time being as a four-member team consisting of Mashiro, MiU, Serina, and Nagomi.

The agency also shared that it is awaiting the results of the investigation related to its former CEO and stated that it will take responsibility in accordance with the findings.

Read the agency’s full statement below: