December Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from November 27 to December 27.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 6,809,220 for December.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong climbed to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,055,100.

IVE rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 5,291,094, marking a 2.54 percent increase in their score since last month.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa shot to fourth place after seeing a staggering 294.28 percent rise in her brand reputation index since November, bringing her score to a total of 3,517,427.

Finally, BLACKPINK rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,260,128 for December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

