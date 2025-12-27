December Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

December Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Dec 27, 2025
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from November 27 to December 27.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 6,809,220 for December.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong climbed to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,055,100.

IVE rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 5,291,094, marking a 2.54 percent increase in their score since last month.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa shot to fourth place after seeing a staggering 294.28 percent rise in her brand reputation index since November, bringing her score to a total of 3,517,427.

Finally, BLACKPINK rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,260,128 for December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. IVE
  4. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  5. BLACKPINK
  6. Stray Kids
  7. SEVENTEEN
  8. Kim Yong Bin
  9. Park Ji Hyeon
  10. EXO
  11. Lee Chan Won
  12. ILLIT
  13. LE SSERAFIM
  14. BIGBANG
  15. TWICE
  16. Park Seo Jin
  17. aespa
  18. BABYMONSTER
  19. Young Tak
  20. HANRORO
  21. BOYNEXTDOOR
  22. Park Jin Young
  23. CORTIS
  24. TWS
  25. KiiiKiii
  26. Hearts2Hearts
  27. Jang Yoon Jung
  28. ZO ZAZZ
  29. Red Velvet
  30. NMIXX

