'BOYS II PLANET' Spin-Off 'PLANET C : HOME RACE' Announces Members Of Final Group MODYSSEY + Launches Social Media Accounts

“BOYS II PLANET” spin-off “PLANET C : HOME RACE” has aired its final episode!

“PLANET C : HOME RACE” featured 18 contestants from PLANET C on “BOYS II PLANET” who did not make it to the final group, competing for another chance to debut.

The live finale on December 27 featured the announcement of the contestants who will debut as a result of the program based on the final round of voting.

Before the finale, voting was open to fans for the final group’s name, with JUPITER ERA, M.A.VOY, and MODYSSEY being the three candidates. MC Kim Jae Joong announced during the finale that MODYSSEY was voted as the final group’s name. It was additionally revealed that Stray Kids’ producing unit 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, Han) will produce the group’s debut track.

The number of group members was determined based on the total number of accumulated votes. With five members being the base number and eight being the maximum number of members, another member was added with every 20 million votes. As the final number of votes was 47,696,973, MODYSSEY was confirmed to be a seven-member group.

Here is the ranking of the top seven contestants who will debut as members of MODYSSEY:

Sun Heng Yu Fan Zhe Yi Li Zi Hao Zhao Guang Xu Xue Su Ren Yi Chen Ngan Chau Yuet

Congratulations to the seven members of MODYSSEY! Follow the group’s official social media accounts here.

