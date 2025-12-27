December Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from November 26 to December 26.
Park Jeong Min topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,165,198 for December.
2PM’s Lee Junho took second place with a brand reputation index of 2,744,534, while Lee Je Hoon came in at a close third with a score of 2,424,471.
Yoon Kye Sang ranked fourth for December with a brand reputation index of 2,256,133, and Choi Woo Shik rounded out the top five with a score of 1,933,857.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Park Jeong Min
- 2PM’s Lee Junho
- Lee Je Hoon
- Yoon Kye Sang
- Choi Woo Shik
- Jang Ki Yong
- Go Youn Jung
- Jung Woo
- Ahn Eun Jin
- Byeon Woo Seok
- Won Ji An
- Lee Jong Suk
- Kim Min Ha
- Kim Sun Young
- Lee Jun Young
- Lee Jun Hyuk
- Kang Tae Oh
- Kang Ha Neul
- Pyo Ye Jin
- Kim Hye Yoon
- Jung Il Woo
- Jung So Min
- Mun Ka Young
- Ko Kyu Phil
- Choo Young Woo
- Ra Mi Ran
- Kim Mu Jun
- Heo Sung Tae
- Seo Kang Jun
- Shin Sia
