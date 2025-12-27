December Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from November 26 to December 26.

Park Jeong Min topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,165,198 for December.

2PM’s Lee Junho took second place with a brand reputation index of 2,744,534, while Lee Je Hoon came in at a close third with a score of 2,424,471.

Yoon Kye Sang ranked fourth for December with a brand reputation index of 2,256,133, and Choi Woo Shik rounded out the top five with a score of 1,933,857.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Park Jeong Min in his hit film “Harbin” on Viki below:

And check out Lee Je Hoon’s currently airing drama “Taxi Driver 3” below!

