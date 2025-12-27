December Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Dec 27, 2025
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from November 26 to December 26.

Park Jeong Min topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,165,198 for December.

2PM’s Lee Junho took second place with a brand reputation index of 2,744,534, while Lee Je Hoon came in at a close third with a score of 2,424,471.

Yoon Kye Sang ranked fourth for December with a brand reputation index of 2,256,133, and Choi Woo Shik rounded out the top five with a score of 1,933,857.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Park Jeong Min
  2. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  3. Lee Je Hoon
  4. Yoon Kye Sang
  5. Choi Woo Shik
  6. Jang Ki Yong
  7. Go Youn Jung
  8. Jung Woo
  9. Ahn Eun Jin
  10. Byeon Woo Seok
  11. Won Ji An
  12. Lee Jong Suk
  13. Kim Min Ha
  14. Kim Sun Young
  15. Lee Jun Young
  16. Lee Jun Hyuk
  17. Kang Tae Oh
  18. Kang Ha Neul
  19. Pyo Ye Jin
  20. Kim Hye Yoon
  21. Jung Il Woo
  22. Jung So Min
  23. Mun Ka Young
  24. Ko Kyu Phil
  25. Choo Young Woo
  26. Ra Mi Ran
  27. Kim Mu Jun
  28. Heo Sung Tae
  29. Seo Kang Jun
  30. Shin Sia

