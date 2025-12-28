Watch: P.O Nearly Reveals Kwon Sang Woo's Secret To Moon Chae Won In 'HEARTMAN' Teaser

Get ready for a hilarious rom-com!

“HEARTMAN” is a comedy that tells the story of Seung Min (Kwon Sang Woo), a man who returns after years away and finds himself face-to-face with his first love Bo Na (Moon Chae Won) once again. Determined not to lose her again, he throws himself into winning her back—but things are complicated by a secret that he absolutely cannot tell her.

The latest teaser begins with Seung Min and Won Dae (Park Ji Hwan) during their rock band days in college. Despite their passionate youth, the current-day Seung Min lives an ordinary life, running an instrument shop. Not only that, he appears to be raising a daughter, who he refers to as his one source of pride.

Along with the text, “Why is love coming back now?” the return of Seung Min’s first love Bo Na shakes up his life and makes his heart start to beat once more.

When Seung Min shares, “I don’t know, I just like everything [about her],” regarding Bo Na, his daughter comments, “That’s love.” She continues, “If you like her, listen to me. From now on, there is no more ‘Dad.'” The teaser continues to show Seung Min desperately trying to hide a secret, causing chaos to ensue.

The teaser ends with Seung Min’s younger brother Seung Ho (P.O) suggesting Seung Min go somewhere with his “baby” daughter. When Bo Na asks, “What baby?” Seung Min deflects the question, saying, “Your baby face.”

Check out the teaser below!

“HEARTMAN” will premiere on January 14.

