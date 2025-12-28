&TEAM And TXT Earn Triple And Double Platinum Certifications In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

This month, &TEAM earned an official triple platinum certification for their Korean debut mini album “Back to Life,” which has had over 750,000 units shipped in Japan.

According to the RIAJ’s certification thresholds, albums are certified gold at 100,000 units shipped and platinum at 250,000.

Meanwhile, TXT’s recent Japanese album “Starkissed” was certified double platinum for over 500,000 units shipped in Japan.

Congratulations to both &TEAM and TXT!

