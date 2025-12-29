HYBE Shares Updates On Legal Action For Malicious Acts Against Their Artists

The HYBE labels have provided updates on legal measures taken to protect their artists from malicious activities.

On December 29, the labels shared the following updates on the progress of legal proceedings against malicious activities violating the rights of HYBE artists—including BTS, TXT, CORTIS, SEVENTEEN, TWS, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, BOYNEXTDOOR, and Zico—via each artist’s official Weverse.

BTS

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC. In this fourth quarter, we have initiated legal action against the authors of malicious posts about our artists, identified through fan reports and our monitoring of domestic online communities (Naver, Daum (Women’s Generation, Jjukbbang Cafe, SoulDresser, etc.), Nate, TheQoo, Dmitory, DC Inside “galleries” (BTS Gallery, Male Celebrities Gallery, Domestic Entertainment Gallery, etc.), Instiz, Ilgan Best, FMKorea, etc.), music sites (Melon, Bugs Music, Genie Music, etc.), and international social media channels (X, Instagram, YouTube, etc.). We maintain a policy of taking legal action without compromise or leniency against malicious acts, such as defaming or using insulting expressions toward our artists, generating or spreading rumors based on false information, and manipulating or distributing false information using AI. As part of these efforts, we would like to inform you that a fine has been imposed on an individual who posted insulting content about our artists on an online community. We will do our utmost to ensure that criminal punishment is imposed on cases still under investigation. Meanwhile, there have been repeated incidents of serious violations near artists’ residences, including illegal activities, attempts to approach the residences, and stalking. We report these cases to the police as soon as they are confirmed and actively cooperate by providing the necessary materials for the investigations. The prosecution has requested summary orders for some of these incidents. Unauthorized visits to an artist’s residence, following them, waiting for or observing them near their residence, filming their residence, and other actions that threaten their privacy and safety, as well as writing defamatory or malicious posts related to their private life or creating or spreading false rumors, are all subject to criminal penalties. In particular, leaving objects near an artist’s residence without permission also constitutes stalking. Such behavior causes severe psychological harm to the artist and is therefore absolutely unacceptable under any circumstances. We will continue to respond to any acts that threaten our artists’ privacy and safety with the highest level of strictness. We kindly ask for your cooperation in this regard. Ensuring the safety and privacy of artists is a fundamental part of a healthy fan culture. Visiting artists’ private spaces or attempting to film or inspect their residences is not only subject to legal punishment but also causes them deep anxiety and stress. We ask that you show your support through respectful and considerate behavior. We sincerely thank you for your love and support for BTS. We will continue to strengthen protective measures and take further initiatives to safeguard our artists. Thank you.

TXT

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the fans of TXT for their unwavering support. In order to protect the rights and interests of our artist TXT, we are continuously and firmly taking legal action against malicious slander, the distribution of false information, insults, sexual harassment, and other illegal activities occurring online. These actions are identified through reports from fans as well as our own internal monitoring. We are monitoring malicious posts and comments targeting our artists, including the distribution of false information, insults, and sexual harassment, posted across online platforms such as domestic communities (Naver, Daum (including Daum Cafes), Nate, Theqoo, DC Inside, Instiz, Ilgan Best, etc.), music streaming sites (Melon, Bugs Music, Genie Music, etc.), and overseas social media channels (X, Instagram, YouTube, etc.). In particular, we have identified malicious posts including sexual harassment related to our artists, posts containing false information or potential invasions of their privacy, posts spreading malicious rumors, posts disparaging the artists’ achievements, and posts containing insulting expressions or false information about the direction of the artists’ activities. Based on reports from our fans and internal monitoring, we have filed a complaint with the authorities regarding online posts that infringe upon our artists’ rights, and we will actively cooperate with the police investigation. In addition to the complaint filed regarding malicious posts, we are also actively cooperating with investigations into the improper acquisition and trading of personal information, such as our artists’ flight details. Furthermore, we have identified cases where content similar to those produced with our artists’ efforts has been created and distributed without permission, and we are actively responding to prevent infringement of the rights of our artists and BIGHIT MUSIC. We will continue to do our best to ensure that, including this case, the achievements built upon our artists’ efforts and talents are not undermined or disparaged going forward. To protect the rights and interests of our artists and support their ongoing activities, we are taking all possible legal measures against illegal acts targeting our artists without any settlement or leniency, and we explicitly state that we will continue to take a strong stance in the future. We are particularly aware of malicious posts that seem to be repeatedly posted by the same individual on certain platforms, and we emphasize that stricter legal measures will be taken against any repeat offenses by the same individual. Our fans’ interest and reports play a significant role in our efforts to address violations of our artists’ rights. Should you encounter malicious posts related to our artists, the sale of their personal data, invasions of their privacy, or any other unlawful activities, please report them through the “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website (https:// protect.hybecorp.com ).” To ensure that evidence is properly utilized, we recommend that you submit it using a full-screen capture on your PC or a PDF printout, so that the URL, post content, author information, posting date, and capture date can all be verified. We are always grateful for the affection and dedication shown by our fans of TXT. BIGHIT MUSIC will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected. Thank you.

CORTIS

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC. To ensure the protection of CORTIS’s rights and interests, we are proceeding with legal action against unlawful acts targeting the artist, including the distribution of false information, malicious slander, defamation, insults, and sexual harassment. Starting in 2026, we will publish semiannual updates on the progress of these legal measures. Should you encounter actions that infringe upon CORTIS’s rights and interests, including the uploading of malicious posts, please report them through the “HYBE Artist Rights Infringement Reporting Site (protect.hybecorp.com)”. When submitting a report, we kindly ask that you include a full PC screenshot or a PDF file clearly showing the URL, username, post content, and date, as this will greatly assist us in pursuing legal procedures. Through our real-time monitoring efforts and reports received thus far, we have identified serious cases such as the creation and posting of deepfake images of minor members, the distribution of invalid false information regarding the artist’s achievements, violations of personal data, and acts that undermine the character and reputation of the artist and the artist’s family. Furthermore, we have identified instances in which CCTV footage capturing the artist was disclosed to third parties for purposes other than its original intent, and appropriate measures have been taken. With reports from COER, we will examine evidence collected in real time through comprehensive monitoring of online communities and portals—including DC Inside—as well as social media and music streaming services, and take appropriate legal action where applicable. In particular, individuals subject to criminal complaints will face strict legal consequences, with no settlements or leniency under any circumstances. Furthermore, as previously outlined in the “CORTIS Fan Etiquette” notice, we take very seriously any conduct that infringes upon the artist’s personal information or privacy, threatens the artist’s safety, or causes harassment. We once again make it clear that we will respond strictly to such actions, regardless of the individual’s nationality. BIGHIT MUSIC will continue to actively address any actions that infringe upon the rights and interests of our artists, and will make every effort to protect the rights and safety of the members of CORTIS. Thank you.

SEVENTEEN

Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We maintain a policy of regular and firm legal action against various malicious posts targeting SEVENTEEN, including the spread of false information, insults, and defamation. We would like to provide an update on our progress as of the fourth quarter of 2025. Case of Defamation via False Statements Forwarded to Prosecution

Following an investigation by law enforcement authorities into a suspect who spread false information online claiming the artist had committed illegal acts, the charges of defamation by stating false facts were recognized, and the case has been forwarded to the prosecution. We have actively cooperated by submitting relevant materials and opinions to ensure the strictest measures permitted by law are taken against the suspect, and a disposition from the prosecution is expected soon. We emphasize that the act of spreading false information that damages an artist’s reputation and social standing is a crime that should not be overlooked. Settlement or leniency will not be considered regarding such matters. Procedure for Identifying Malicious X Accounts Regarding malicious X accounts that have persistently posted derogatory expressions and false information targeting SEVENTEEN members over a long period, a U.S. court granted the Section 1782 application submitted by our company last November. Accordingly, information disclosure procedures (Subpoena) against Google and X will proceed immediately through a U.S. law firm appointed by our company. Based on the identities obtained, we will take all necessary measures to hold the individuals fully accountable under the law. We explicitly state that we will respond firmly and consistently to any illegal activities to protect the rights and interests of our artists. Response to Unauthorized Leaks of Artist Information We provide an update regarding cases where confidential information related to the artist’s unreleased albums and performances was leaked through anonymous online forums on multiple occasions. The court has recognized the suspect’s charges of leaking trade secrets, and a fine has been imposed and finalized. Leaking confidential information, such as unreleased content, is a clear criminal act that infringes on trade secrets and causes significant damage to the artist’s creative activities and the company’s business activities. We will continue to respond sternly to information leaks and do our best to fully protect the efforts and achievements of our artists. Comprehensive Legal Action Against Malicious Posts and Comments This quarter, we have strengthened real-time monitoring across major domestic communities, music sites, and social media. As a result, we have secured evidence of a large number of high-level malicious posts, including mockery, derogatory remarks, sexual harassment, distribution of false information, and coordinated distorted posts, which have been included in the current complaints. In particular, we are closely monitoring habitual offenders who persistently and repeatedly post malicious content, as well as accounts that intentionally spread distorted information targeting specific members. We will continue to hold individuals legally accountable to the end through persistent and repeated evidence collection and filing of criminal complaints. Guidelines for Submitting Fan Reports Your reports are invaluable for our legal response to protect the artists’ rights. If you encounter malicious posts, please report them through the “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website (https://protect.hybecorp.com).” To ensure that reports can be used as evidence, we recommend submitting a full PC screen capture or a PDF file that clearly shows the URL, post content, username, posting date, and capture date. Additionally, defamation, the spread of false information, and speculation about the personal lives of artists currently fulfilling their military service faithfully can cause serious harm to the artist personally and negatively impact their service environment. We are monitoring such types of posts with extra care and taking immediate legal action when necessary. Please note that while the reports you send are actively used to protect artists’ rights, their utility may be limited if the submitted materials are inaccurate. We are deeply grateful for your continued trust and reports. We respond to all acts that infringe upon the rights of our artists based on a zero-tolerance policy. We will continue to do our best to protect all of our artists, including those currently serving in the military. Thank you.

TWS

Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment. To protect the rights and interests of our artist TWS, we have been consistently taking legal action against individuals who post malicious content, including defamation, insults, distributing false information, and other malicious slanders targeting the artist. Update on Legal Measures Regarding Malicious Posts

The individual who distributed false information and damaged the artist’s reputation appealed the summary disposition, but the court has once again found them guilty in a formal trial. Furthermore, we are taking strict measures against those who create posts involving mockery of the artist’s appearance or nationality, derogatory expressions, sexual objectification, false information, or malicious slander. Through real-time monitoring across social media channels (X, Instagram, YouTube, etc.), domestic online communities and portals (DC Inside, Theqoo, Instiz, Weverse, Naver, Daum, Nate, Ilgan Best, FMKorea, etc.), and music streaming platforms (Melon, Bugs Music, etc.), we have comprehensively collected evidence of malicious posts and comments that infringe upon the artist’s rights. Based on this evidence, criminal complaints have been filed with investigative authorities, and multiple cases are currently under active investigation. We will pursue all necessary measures to ensure that the authors of malicious posts bear appropriate legal responsibility without exception. Update on Actions Taken Against Malicious X Accounts In November, a U.S. court granted the Section 1782 application submitted by our company concerning malicious X accounts related to TWS. Accordingly, we are pursuing lawful information disclosure procedures with Google and X through a U.S. law firm. As this case involves legal procedures overseas, the process may take some time. However, any information obtained will be immediately utilized in domestic litigation. After identifying the individuals involved, we will take all necessary measures to hold them fully accountable under the law, and we explicitly state that we will take firm and consistent action against any illegal activities to protect the rights and interests of our artists. Update on Lawsuits Concerning Privacy Violations and Stalking We have filed a lawsuit against an individual for repeated unauthorized entry and filming at events involving the artist, and the case has recently been forwarded to the relevant prosecution office. Acts of privacy infringement and stalking against the artist are far more than mere disruptions—they are serious offenses that subject the artist to ongoing fear and psychological anxiety. We will respond firmly to any illegal activities that threaten the safety of our artists, and the results of any actions taken will be communicated in a future announcement. We emphasize once again that actions damaging the artist’s character or reputation, publicly insulting the artist with the intent to defame, or invading the artist’s private life not only cause serious harm to the artist but also constitute illegal activities subject to strict penalties under applicable laws. We explicitly state that no settlements or leniency will be granted, and that full legal responsibility will be pursued for all such illegal acts. In addition to evidence collected through our internal monitoring, we are filing criminal complaints based on reports submitted by our fans. Should you encounter malicious posts related to our artists, please report them through the “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website .” When submitting a report, we kindly ask that you include a full PC screen capture or a PDF file clearly showing the URL, username, post content, and date, as this will greatly assist us in pursuing legal procedures. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to 42 for their unwavering support and interest in TWS. PLEDIS Entertainment will do its best to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected. Thank you.

LE SSERAFIM

Hello.

This is SOURCE MUSIC. To protect the rights and interests of our artist LE SSERAFIM, we are taking legal action against malicious posts about the artist, based on evidence gathered through internal monitoring and valuable reports from our fans. In particular, since our notice in November, fan reports have increased substantially. Based on this information, we have filed criminal complaints against individuals whose posts were deemed to constitute false information, defamation, insults, or sexual harassment. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the fans who devoted their valuable time to supporting our efforts to protect the artist. Meanwhile, the court has finalized a guilty verdict for defamation based on false statements against the authors of malicious posts that used terms such as “cult, pseudo,” or “heresy” in reference to the artist. We will take strong measures against any future posts that infringe upon the artist’s rights using similar expressions, ensuring that those responsible are appropriately penalized. Furthermore, the proceedings were expedited for some of the complaints filed in the first half of the year, leading to the issuance of deferred prosecution orders. Also, for cases currently under investigation, we will take strict action against all illegal activities infringing on the artist’s rights, with no settlements or leniency, to ensure that the perpetrators face legal responsibility. We would also like to provide an update regarding the investigation on deepfake-related offenses. As mentioned in our notice earlier this year, we are maintaining close and ongoing cooperation with law enforcement authorities regarding deepfake-related crimes. As a result of these efforts, severe penalties are being imposed on individuals who created and distributed deepfake videos of the artist on channels including Telegram. Recently, a prison sentence has been imposed in one case, while another case is under trial with the defendant in custody. Even in cases where anonymous overseas platforms such as Telegram are used, we will work closely with the police and international investigative authorities to track perpetrators to the end and ensure that strict legal action is taken. We are regularly monitoring malicious posts and comments targeting the artist, including the distribution of false information, insults, and sexual harassment, across major domestic and international communities and portals (DC Inside, Nate Pann, Naver, Ilgan Best, MLBPARK, FMKorea, Women’s Generation, Jjukbang Cafe, Instiz, Theqoo, etc.), music streaming platforms (Melon, Bugs Music, etc.), and social media channels (X, Instagram, YouTube, etc.). Furthermore, our internal monitoring system enables the real-time collection of malicious posts, allowing us to identify and pursue their authors even after the content has been removed. Should you encounter malicious posts related to our artists, please report them through the “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website (https://protect.hybecorp.com).” We assure you that we will pursue full accountability for any malicious content directed at our artists, with no exceptions. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to FEARNOT for their unwavering support and trust in LE SSERAFIM. SOURCE MUSIC will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected. Thank you.

NewJeans

Hello, this is ADOR. We are enforcing a strict zero-tolerance policy, with no settlement against criminal acts that violate our artists’ rights. These include the malicious distribution of false information, invasions of privacy, abusive language or derogatory nicknames, sexually harassing remarks toward minor members, and racially discriminatory comments targeting foreign members. As announced in our previous notice, we submitted criminal complaints in late November against those who created malicious posts. Following the filing of the complaints, we are continuing constant monitoring of major domestic communities—including Ilgan Best, DC Inside, Nate Pann, Theqoo, Instiz, Women’s Generation, Jjukbbang Cafe, and FMKorea—as well as international social media channels such as X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube, and music streaming platforms including Melon, Bugs, and Genie Music. Accordingly, we are collecting evidence and proceeding with requests for the deletion of malicious posts. Given the seriousness of the matter, we have brought in additional external specialists. With respect to further identified cases of harm, we plan to file additional criminal complaints. Furthermore, we are taking a firm stance on deepfake crimes targeting our artists, clearly communicating to the authorities our intent for strict punishment and actively cooperating with the investigation and legal proceedings. Such cooperation on our part has contributed substantially to the smooth progress of investigations and the enforcement of strict penalties. In fact, there have been cases in the second half of this year where suspects were detained, sent for prosecution, or sentenced to imprisonment. Moving forward, we will continue to take all possible legal measures against deepfake crimes, with no settlement or leniency under any circumstances. Your interest and reports have been very helpful in taking legal action against such activities. If you have any information regarding the infringement of our artists’ rights, please report it through the “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website (protect.hybecorp.com).” We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support. ADOR will continue working to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected. Thank you.

ENHYPEN

Hello.

This is BELIFT LAB. We would first like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to ENGENE for their unwavering support and love for ENHYPEN. We are actively pursuing all possible measures, including legal action, to protect our artists from criminal acts such as invasions of privacy and stalking. We emphasize once again that perpetrators will not be exempt from liability regardless of whether they are minors, students, or foreigners, and that no settlements or leniency will be granted. Details regarding the progress of the related cases are provided below. With respect to repeated stalking activities, such as hiring a driver to follow the artist and photograph the company building and residence, law enforcement authorities determined that both the perpetrator and the driver were liable for stalking offenses and issued a disposition of deferred prosecution.

Individuals who unlawfully entered the artist’s residence and fled were immediately reported and tracked. Following court proceedings, they were found in violation of Punishment of Violences Act for unlawful entry into a shared residence and were sentenced to fines. Furthermore, the act of obtaining undisclosed schedules and appearing at airports or non-public schedule locations is causing significant physical and mental harm to the artists. We will pursue strict legal action against any behavior that infringes upon the artist’s privacy or obstructs their work, and we explicitly state that the perpetrators will bear full responsibility for any resulting consequences. BELIFT LAB is committed to proactively addressing any actions that threaten the safety of our artists. To ensure their protection, consequences such as exclusion from fan events may be imposed on violators without prior warning or notice. During a recent fan event, some participants were found to have engaged in inappropriate behaviors toward the artists, including verbal abuse and threats. These individuals were immediately banned from participating in the event. Furthermore, we are regularly taking legal action by collecting evidence of malicious posts and comments targeting our artists through valuable reports from fans and our real-time monitoring system. Last year(2024), summary dispositions were issued for some of the defendants involved in filed complaints.

This quarter, based on ongoing monitoring of major portals (Naver, Daum Cafe, Nate, etc.), online communities (Theqoo, DC Inside, Instiz, Ilgan Best, FMKorea, etc.), music streaming platforms (Melon, Bugs, Genie Music, etc.), and international social media channels (X, Instagram, YouTube, etc.), complaints have been filed against individuals who have posted content that insults or harms the reputation of the artists. We deeply appreciate your continued love and support for ENHYPEN. We will continue to do our best to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected. Thank you.

ILLIT

Hello.

This is BELIFT LAB. First of all, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to GLLIT for your valuable time and active reporting to protect our artists since our last legal update. We would like to inform you that several defendants who posted malicious content about the artist have been sentenced to fines. Some defendants have been identified, and their cases have been transferred to the jurisdictional police stations of their respective addresses for further investigation. Although we are consistently taking legal action, malicious posts targeting the artist continue to be made. Please be advised that acts such as defamation through spreading false information for the purpose of insult or malicious slander, creating posts that cause sexual shame or disgust, producing and distributing deepfake videos using the artist’s image, and stalking are clear criminal offenses subject to criminal penalties. In particular, despite some members of ILLIT being minors, we have identified an intolerable level of sexual insults and personal attacks against the artists. In response, we have filed separate criminal complaints against the authors of these posts prior to our regular legal proceedings. Furthermore, there have been recent incidents of serious privacy violations, such as identifying the artist’s undisclosed schedules and travel routes to follow or film them. These are clear criminal acts punishable under relevant laws, such as the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking. We are taking strong legal action without exception against any behavior that threatens the artist’s safety. We will continue to prioritize artist protection and take all possible civil and criminal legal measures based on a “zero-tolerance” policy, with no settlements or leniency for any illegal acts against our artists. Through fan reports and our real-time internal monitoring, we are constantly securing evidence of malicious posts and comments that infringe upon the artist’s rights across major portal sites (Naver, Kakao/Daum, Nate, etc.), communities (DC Inside, TheQoo, Instiz, Ilgan Best, Dimitory, MLB Park, FMKorea, etc.), social media channels (X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Threads, etc.), and music streaming platforms (Melon, Bugs, Genie Music, etc.). Even if posts are deleted immediately after being uploaded to destroy evidence, they are captured through our real-time monitoring system and used as evidence for legal action. Finally, fan reports are invaluable for our legal response to protect the artists. All submitted materials are thoroughly reviewed by our company and actively utilized in our legal proceedings. Please report any illegal acts or cases of rights infringement related to the artist through the “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website (protect.hybecorp.com).” Once again, we would like to thank GLLIT for your unwavering love and support for ILLIT. BELIFT LAB will continue to do our best to protect the rights of our artists. Thank you.

BOYNEXTDOOR

Hello.

This is KOZ Entertainment. We are regularly taking necessary legal actions, including filing legal complaints, to protect BOYNEXTDOOR’s rights. During the second half of this year, we have collected materials through fan reports and internal monitoring related to excessive insults, sexually harassing remarks, and the distribution of invalid false information targeting BOYNEXTDOOR and each of its members (including all forms of insults or false claims using derogatory nicknames or initials), and we plan to pursue criminal charges. For this purpose, we are monitoring in real time malicious posts and comments targeting our artists—such as the distribution of false information, insults, and sexual harassment—across domestic online communities (Naver, Daum, Nate, Theqoo, DC Inside, Instiz, Ilgan Best, FMKorea, Weverse, etc.), music streaming services (Melon, Bugs Music, Genie Music, etc.), and international social media platforms (X, Instagram, YouTube, Telegram, etc.). In addition, we are continuously reviewing reports submitted by fans via the “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Integrated Reporting Site (protect.hybecorp.com).” Through this notice, we reaffirm that any acts of defamation, including insults and the dissemination of false information about the artists, constitute punishable offenses under criminal law. We will take all possible legal actions against such acts. Your reports are of great help in our legal response to protect our artists.

If you encounter malicious posts about BOYNEXTDOOR, please report them through the relevant site’s reporting function if available, as well as through the “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website (https://protect.hybecorp.com).” We are always grateful for the affection and dedication shown by our fans.

KOZ Entertainment will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected. Thank you.

Zico

Hello.

This is KOZ Entertainment. We are continuously collecting malicious posts targeting Zico through fan reports and our internal monitoring system to protect the rights of the artist and are taking regular legal action based on the evidence collected. Below is the summary of the progress to date. Regarding an incident that was determined to be entirely unrelated to our artists, we pursued criminal complaints during the first half of this year against those who maliciously distributed rumors and false information across domestic and international online communities, social media platforms, and portal sites. Following the investigations, the suspects were issued dispositions including referral to juvenile protection cases and monetary fines. We are fully aware of the severity of the ongoing situation in which insults and the dissemination of false information targeting our artists continue to occur. In order to address the resulting harm and prevent further recurrence, we are taking proactive measures in close cooperation with a law firm. Insults against the artist using derogatory terms or initials and the dissemination of false information will be included in our criminal complaints and other legal actions. For this purpose, we are continuously monitoring malicious posts and comments targeting our artists—such as the distribution of false information, insults, and sexual harassment—across domestic online communities (Naver, Daum, Nate, Theqoo, DC Inside, Instiz, Ilgan Best, FMKorea, Weverse, etc.), music streaming services (Melon, Bugs Music, Genie Music, etc.), and international social media platforms (X, Instagram, YouTube, etc.). In addition, reports submitted by our fans via the “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Integrated Reporting Site (protect.hybecorp.com)” are being actively used in our legal efforts to protect our artists. Through this notice, we reaffirm that any acts of defamation, including insults and the dissemination of false information about the artist, constitute punishable offenses under criminal law. We will take all possible legal actions against such acts without any settlement or leniency. With regard to our legal actions, we sincerely thank our fans for their interest and reports. If you encounter malicious posts or illegal activities involving our artist, please report them through the “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website (https://protect.hybecorp.com).” We are always grateful for the affection and dedication shown by our fans of Zico. We will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected. Thank you.

