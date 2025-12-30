Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin Make Generous Year-End Donation To Aid Patients’ Medical Care

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have concluded the year with a meaningful contribution!

On December 30, Hyun Bin’s agency VAST Entertainment shared that actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin made a year-end donation to help patients in need of medical care.

The donation, totaling 200 million won (approximately $139,548), will be used to cover treatment costs for pediatric and adolescent patients as well as low-income patients facing financial hardship at Samsung Medical Center.

The couple said, “We hope this will be of even a small help to patients receiving treatment and their families.”

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have continued their charitable efforts each year, including medical support, sharing compassion with neighbors in need.

