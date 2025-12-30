"IDOL I" Scores New Personal Best Ratings + "Nice To Not Meet You" Remains No. 1 Ahead Of Finale
The fierce battle for Monday-Tuesday ratings continues!
According to Nielsen Korea, the second to last episode of “Nice to Not Meet You” garnered an average nationwide viewership of 4.4 percent, ranking No. 1 in its time slot across all cable channels.
Sooyoung and Kim Jae Yeong’s new ENA drama “IDOL I” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.9 percent, recording a new personal best with a 0.6 percent boost from the previous episode’s score.
Congratulations to the cast and crew of “IDOL I”!
