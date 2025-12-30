'IDOL I' Scores New Personal Best Ratings + 'Nice To Not Meet You' Remains No. 1 Ahead Of Finale

The fierce battle for Monday-Tuesday ratings continues!

According to Nielsen Korea, the second to last episode of “Nice to Not Meet You” garnered an average nationwide viewership of 4.4 percent, ranking No. 1 in its time slot across all cable channels.

Sooyoung and Kim Jae Yeong’s new ENA drama “IDOL I” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.9 percent, recording a new personal best with a 0.6 percent boost from the previous episode’s score.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “IDOL I”!

