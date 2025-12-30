Kwon Sang Woo And Moon Chae Won Unleash Their Rock Spirit In New Film “HEARTMAN” Poster

Upcoming film “HEARTMAN” has unveiled a new poster!

“HEARTMAN” is a comedy that tells the story of Seung Min (Kwon Sang Woo), a man who returns after years away and finds himself face-to-face with his first love Bo Na (Moon Chae Won) once again. Determined not to lose her again, he throws himself into winning her back—but things are complicated by a secret that he absolutely cannot tell her.

The poster shows Seung Min carrying a guitar on his back with Bo Na striking a confident pose by his side. Against a bold red background, they flash the rock peace sign, capturing the film’s playful energy and blending love, laughter, and rock spirit.

The line, “Why is love coming back now?” humorously reflects Seung Min’s complicated feelings as he confronts his first love in an unpredictable situation.

“HEARTMAN” will premiere on January 14.

