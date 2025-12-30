Viki Staff Picks: 2025 Top K-Dramas And Actors

An exciting year of K-dramas is coming to a close!

As we wrap up the year, Soompi conducted a survey of Viki staff members about the most memorable K-dramas, actors, and actresses of 2025.

Korean dramas available on Rakuten Viki between January 1, 2025 and November 30, 2025 were eligible as survey options, and the survey was open from December 10, 2025 through December 20, 2025. 36 Viki staff members from various departments including Content, Marketing, Operations, Engineering, and more participated in the survey.

“Love Scout” and “Dear X” tightly competed for Most Memorable Drama, closely followed by “My Dearest Nemesis.” Hwang Minhyun’s performance in “Study Group” earned him Most Memorable Actor in a very tight race, while Kim You Jung’s transformation in “Dear X” earned her a dominant 36.1 percent of the votes for Most Memorable Actress.

Check out the detailed results below:

Most Memorable Drama of 2025

Survey Method: Each staff member voted for the top five dramas on Viki in 2025, and each of these votes was calculated as one point. An additional point was awarded to the drama selected by the participant as the one most memorable drama of the year.

1. “Love Scout” 30 points 2. “Dear X” 28 points 3. “My Dearest Nemesis” 25 points 4. “Study Group” 14 points 5. “Queen Mantis” 13 points





Most Memorable Actor of 2025

Survey Method: Each staff member voted for one most memorable actor who starred in a drama on Viki in 2025.





Most Memorable Actress of 2025

Survey Method: Each staff member voted for one most memorable actress who starred in a drama on Viki in 2025.

