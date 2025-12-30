Lee Jong Suk Makes Heartfelt Donation

Actor Lee Jong Suk has once again spread his positive influence, wrapping up the year on a warm note!

On December 30, it was revealed that Lee Jong Suk donated a total of 100 million won (approximately $67,000) to Asan Medical Center in Seoul—50 million won each to the hospital development fund and to a fund supporting patients from vulnerable groups. His contribution will be used to build advanced treatment systems to provide a better care environment for the hospital’s cancer patients and to help cover treatment and surgery costs for underprivileged patients.

After donating 100 million won to Asan’s Children’s Hospital in 2023, he contributed another 100 million won in 2024 for children and vulnerable patients, marking the third consecutive year he has extended support through Asan Medical Center.

Lee Jong Suk has consistently sought out places in need—from programs for young people preparing for independence to international relief and development NGOs—offering steady attention and support.

Watch Lee Jong Suk in “Law and The City”:

Watch Now

Source (1)