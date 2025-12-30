THE BOYZ's Kevin To Resume Activities Following Health-Related Hiatus

THE BOYZ’s Kevin will soon be returning from his health-related hiatus!

On December 30, THE BOYZ’s agency ONE HUNDRED announced that Kevin, who went on a temporary hiatus in October due to health concerns, will be resuming his activities.

Read the full statement below:

Hello, This is ONE HUNDRED. We would like to provide an update regarding the resumption of activities of our artist THE BOYZ’s Kevin.

Kevin’s condition has improved significantly through sufficient rest and recovery. As a result, Kevin is scheduled to resume activities starting this January. Therefore, THE BOYZ CHINA FANMEETING in Shanghai, planned for January, will proceed with nine members. For the fans who won Kevin’s slots for the event celebrating the release of the 10th mini album “a;effect,” which was previously announced to be held separately, the album distributor will provide individual guidance regarding the rescheduled dates. We sincerely thank all the fans who have supported and patiently waited for Kevin. We will continue to do our best to ensure that THE BOYZ can carry out their activities safely and in good health. Thank you.

