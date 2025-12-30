December Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of December!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from November 30 to December 30.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,524,949, while Lim Young Woong maintained his position at second place with a score of 6,203,714.

Newly married couple Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah took the next two spots on the list: Kim Woo Bin rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 4,597,529, marking a 64.02 percent increase in his score since November, and Shin Min Ah came in at a close fourth with a score of 4,523,440.

Finally, IVE rounded out the top five for December with a brand reputation index of 4,430,619.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Kim Woo Bin in his hit film “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Shin Min Ah in “Diva” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)