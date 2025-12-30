December Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of December!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from November 30 to December 30.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,524,949, while Lim Young Woong maintained his position at second place with a score of 6,203,714.

Newly married couple Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah took the next two spots on the list: Kim Woo Bin rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 4,597,529, marking a 64.02 percent increase in his score since November, and Shin Min Ah came in at a close fourth with a score of 4,523,440.

Finally, IVE rounded out the top five for December with a brand reputation index of 4,430,619.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. Kim Woo Bin
  4. Shin Min Ah
  5. IVE
  6. Son Heung Min
  7. BLACKPINK
  8. Park Jeong Min
  9. Jun Hyun Moo
  10. SEVENTEEN
  11. Yoo Jae Suk
  12. EXO
  13. Kim Ha Seong
  14. TWICE
  15. Park Bo Gum
  16. Lee Byung Hun
  17. Kim Jong Kook
  18. Choi Hyoung Woo
  19. BIGBANG
  20. Shin Dong Yup
  21. Park Jin Young
  22. Lee Jung Jae
  23. Lee Jung Hoo
  24. Park Ji Hyeon
  25. Park Seo Joon
  26. Kim You Jung
  27. Ryu Hyun Jin
  28. Lee Je Hoon
  29. Kang Min Ho
  30. Jang Ki Yong

