Stray Kids' 'DO IT' Remains In Top 30 Of Billboard 200 + 'KARMA' Becomes Their 1st Album To Chart For 18 Weeks

Stray Kids continues to maintain a strong presence on the Billboard 200!

On December 30 local time, Billboard revealed that Stray Kids’ latest album “DO IT” was now spending its fifth consecutive week in the top 30 of the Top Albums Chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. For the week ending on January 3, “DO IT” remained on the chart at No. 29.

Meanwhile, the group’s previous album “KARMA” extended its own record as Stray Kids’ longest-charting album to date on the Billboard 200. In its 18th consecutive week on the chart, “KARMA” climbed back up to No. 116.

Outside of the Billboard 200, “DO IT” and “KARMA” swept the top two spots on Billboard’s World Albums chart, where they remained No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. “DO IT” also took No. 2 on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart, meaning it was the second best-selling album of the week in the United States.

“KARMA” climbed back up to No. 10 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 14 on the Top Album Sales chart, while Stray Kids’ 2024 album “合 (HOP)” rose to No. 32 on the Top Current Album Sales chart.

Finally, Stray Kids ranked No. 22 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 122nd non-consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!