Watch: Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, And Heo Sung Tae's New Action-Comedy Drama Reveals 1st Teaser

MBC’s upcoming drama “Fifties Professionals” (literal translation) has unveiled its first teaser!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Shin Ha Kyun will star as Jung Ho Myung, a former top black agent of the National Intelligence Service. Framed for a crime he didn’t commit, Jung Ho Myung now hides his identity and works as the head chef of a thriving Chinese restaurant on Yeongseon Island, all while secretly pursuing the “item” that ruined his life.

Oh Jung Se will play Bong Je Soon, a North Korean special agent who has lost his memory. Once known as “Bulgae,” the North’s most lethal human weapon, Je Soon ends up stranded on Yeongseon Island after an accident during a mission. As he struggles with identity confusion and an overbearing boss, he begins piecing together his lost memories.

Heo Sung Tae will play Kang Beom Ryong, a former legendary gangster who is now a convenience store owner. Once the second-in-command of the notorious Hwasang Gang, Beom Ryong heads to Yeongseon Island in pursuit of Ho Myung and the “item,” seeking revenge and planning to restore everything to the way it once was while loyally looking after his imprisoned boss.

On December 30, MBC aired the very first teaser for the upcoming drama during the 2025 MBC Drama Awards.

The teaser begins in the past, with Jung Ho Myung receiving an assignment while being told, “You’re the only person who can succeed in this mission.” A reluctant Jung Ho Myung responds, “This is the last time, right?” The video then flashes forward to Jung Ho Myung, Bong Se Joon, and Kang Beom Ryong living ordinary lives in the present day, with the caption reading, “We’ve been forgotten, but we haven’t disappeared.”

Finally, the teaser ends with someone pointing out that they still have the second half of their lives ahead of them, saying in voice-over, “Hey, we’ve still only come halfway.”

“Fifties Professionals” will premiere in the first half of 2026. Check out the new teaser below!

