Winners Of 2025 MBC Drama Awards

MBC wrapped up the year with a star-studded celebration of the top dramas and actors of 2025!

On December 30, the 2025 MBC Drama Awards took place in Seoul, with Lee Sun Bin and Kim Sung Joo serving as MCs.

This year’s Daesang (Grand Prize) went to Seo Kang Jun for his starring performance in “Undercover High School,” which also won Drama of the Year. Overall, the cast of “Undercover High School” had a big night, with leading lady Jin Ki Joo winning the Top Excellence Award and Kim Shin Rok taking home the prize for Best Supporting Actress.

Meanwhile, the Best Couple Award went to “Moon River” stars Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong, both of whom also won Top Excellence Awards for their performances.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Daesang (Grand Prize): Seo Kang Jun (“Undercover High School”)

Drama of the Year: “Undercover High School”

Top Excellence Award (Male) [Miniseries]: Kang Tae Oh (“Moon River”)

Top Excellence Award (Female) [Miniseries]: Jin Ki Joo (“Undercover High School”), Kim Se Jeong (“Moon River”)

Top Excellence Award (Male) [Short-Form or Daily Drama]: Song Chang Eui (“Desperate Mrs. Seon Ju”)

Top Excellence Award (Female) [Short-Form or Daily Drama]: Jang Shin Young (“The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun”)

Best Actor: Jung Kyung Ho (“Oh My Ghost Clients”)

Best Actress: Lee Se Young (“Motel California”)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Lee Soon Jae

Best Couple: Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong (“Moon River”)

Best Character: Jin Goo (“Moon River”)

Excellence Award (Male) [Miniseries]: Na In Woo (“Motel California”)

Excellence Award (Female) [Miniseries]: Lee Sun Bin (“To the Moon”)

Excellence Award (Male) [Short-Form or Daily Drama]: Oh Chang Suk (“The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun”)

Excellence Award (Female)[Short-Form or Daily Drama]: Yoon Ah Jung (“The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun”)

Best Supporting Actor: Kim Nam Hee (“Moon River”)

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Shin Rok (“Undercover High School”)

Best New Actor: Lee Chae Min (“Crushology 101”), Lee Sin Young (“Moon River”)

Best New Actress: Jo Aram (“To the Moon”), Hong Su Zu (“Moon River”)

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

Source (1)

Photo Credit: MBC