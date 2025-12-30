December Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from November 30 to December 30.
Park Jeong Min topped the list with a brand reputation index of 3,863,084, marking a 68.59 percent increase in his score since November.
Kim Yong Bin took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,310,004, marking a 32.25 percent rise in his score since last month.
Lee Je Hoon climbed to third place with a brand reputation index of 2,424,365, marking a 38.05 percent increase in his score since November.
Stray Kids came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,401,430, marking a 25.28 percent rise in their score since last month.
Finally, Jang Ki Yong rounded out the top five for December with a brand reputation index of 2,331,315.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Park Jeong Min
- Kim Yong Bin
- Lee Je Hoon
- Stray Kids
- Jang Ki Yong
- 2PM’s Lee Junho
- EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
- DAY6
- Won Ji An
- ENHYPEN
- Go Youn Jung
- Yoon Kye Sang
- KiiiKiii
- RIIZE
- Park Ji Hyeon
- Choi Woo Shik
- Lee Jong Suk
- Park Seo Jin
- Ahn Eun Jin
- Byeon Woo Seok
- WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
- BABYMONSTER
- Kang Ha Neul
- Kim Min Ha
- Kim Sun Young
- Lee Soo Ji
- Lee Jun Young
- Lee Jun Hyuk
- Kang Tae Oh
- BTOB’s Changsub
