December Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from November 30 to December 30.

Park Jeong Min topped the list with a brand reputation index of 3,863,084, marking a 68.59 percent increase in his score since November.

Kim Yong Bin took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,310,004, marking a 32.25 percent rise in his score since last month.

Lee Je Hoon climbed to third place with a brand reputation index of 2,424,365, marking a 38.05 percent increase in his score since November.

Stray Kids came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,401,430, marking a 25.28 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, Jang Ki Yong rounded out the top five for December with a brand reputation index of 2,331,315.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Park Jeong Min in his hit film “Harbin” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Lee Je Hoon’s currently airing drama “Taxi Driver 3” below!

Watch Now