December Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Dec 30, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from November 30 to December 30.

Park Jeong Min topped the list with a brand reputation index of 3,863,084, marking a 68.59 percent increase in his score since November.

Kim Yong Bin took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,310,004, marking a 32.25 percent rise in his score since last month.

Lee Je Hoon climbed to third place with a brand reputation index of 2,424,365, marking a 38.05 percent increase in his score since November.

Stray Kids came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,401,430, marking a 25.28 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, Jang Ki Yong rounded out the top five for December with a brand reputation index of 2,331,315.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Park Jeong Min
  2. Kim Yong Bin
  3. Lee Je Hoon
  4. Stray Kids
  5. Jang Ki Yong
  6. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  7. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  8. DAY6
  9. Won Ji An
  10. ENHYPEN
  11. Go Youn Jung
  12. Yoon Kye Sang
  13. KiiiKiii
  14. RIIZE
  15. Park Ji Hyeon
  16. Choi Woo Shik
  17. Lee Jong Suk
  18. Park Seo Jin
  19. Ahn Eun Jin
  20. Byeon Woo Seok
  21. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  22. BABYMONSTER
  23. Kang Ha Neul
  24. Kim Min Ha
  25. Kim Sun Young
  26. Lee Soo Ji
  27. Lee Jun Young
  28. Lee Jun Hyuk
  29. Kang Tae Oh
  30. BTOB’s Changsub

Watch Park Jeong Min in his hit film “Harbin” with subtitles on Viki below:

And check out Lee Je Hoon’s currently airing drama “Taxi Driver 3” below!

