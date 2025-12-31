Watch: IU And Byeon Woo Seok Begin A Contract Marriage In First Teaser For 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s highly-anticipated new drama “Perfect Crown” has released its first teaser!

During the 2025 MBC Drama Awards, MBC aired a sneak peek of the upcoming romance drama starring IU and Byeon Woo Seok.

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Yi An (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Despite being born with wealth, beauty, and intelligence, the highly capable and ambitious Sung Hee Joo faces discrimination because of her commoner status and illegitimate birth. Determined to overcome these societal barriers, she boldly approaches Grand Prince Yi An.

Meanwhile, Grand Prince Yi An faces his own struggles as a prince whose very existence is a threat to the current king. Determined to protect her young son, Queen Mother Yoon Yi Rang (Gong Seung Yeon) is openly wary of Yi An and pressures him to get married.

The newly released teaser begins with people gossiping about Sung Hee Joo, the second daughter of the Castle Group family, in voice-over. Someone asks scornfully, “She’s not only a commoner, but she was also born out of wedlock?” Next, Yi An asks Yoon Yi Rang what she wants from him, and she replies that she wants him to marry.

Sung Hee Joo then comes up with the idea of elevating her social status through marriage, and she surprises everyone by unexpectedly turning up in front of Yi An and proposing to him. Yi An’s initial reaction to the sudden proposal is lukewarm, but Sung Hee Joo relentlessly pursues him, resorting to every method possible to melt his heart.

In the end, all that effort seems to pay off: amidst glimpses of Sung Hee Joo and Yi An growing closer, he eventually tells her, “Prepare to become the Grand Prince’s wife.”

“Perfect Crown” will premiere in the first half of 2026. Check out the new teaser below!

While you wait for “Perfect Crown,” watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out IU’s film “Shades of the Heart” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)