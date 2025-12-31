Veteran Actor Ahn Sung Ki Reported To Be In Critical Condition + Agency Releases Statement

Actor Ahn Sung Ki’s agency has released a statement on the actor’s reported condition.

On December 31, it was reported that Ahn Sung Ki collapsed at his home around 4 p.m. KST on December 30 while eating when food got stuck in his throat. The report said he went into cardiac arrest and received CPR before being transported to a nearby hospital emergency room. He was later moved to the intensive care unit, where he is receiving focused treatment from medical staff.

In response to the report, Ahn Sung Ki’s agency Artist Company released the following statement:

Ahn Sung Ki was taken to the hospital after a sudden decline in his health and is currently receiving treatment under medical supervision. His exact condition and the expected course of treatment are being confirmed by the medical staff. We ask that the actor and his family’s well-being be given top priority. Any further updates will be shared through official channels.

Ahn Sung Ki previously halted all activities in 2019 after being diagnosed with blood cancer.

