Watch: Kim Jin Kyung Announces Pregnancy

Model-turned-actress Kim Jin Kyung announced her pregnancy during her acceptance speech at the 2025 SBS Entertainment Awards!

On December 30, Kim Jin Kyung took home the Top Excellence Award (Reality) for her role on the popular soccer variety show “Shooting Stars.” Taking the stage, she thanked the show’s production team, her teammates, her family, and her husband, national team goalkeeper Kim Seung Gyu, for their unwavering support.

The atmosphere turned especially emotional when Kim Jin Kyung revealed that she and her husband are expecting their first child. She shared, “I think it’s time for me to take a short break from the soccer I love so much. A healthy baby is growing well inside me. While it makes me a little sad to step away from soccer for now, I’ll return even healthier.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

