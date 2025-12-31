IU Makes Generous Year-End Donations To Meaningful Causes

IU is ending the year with generous donations!

On December 31, IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment announced that, to mark the end of the year, IU had donated a total of 200 million won (approximately $138,400) under the name “IUAENA,” a combination of IU and her fan club UAENA. The donation will be used to support various vulnerable groups, including single mothers, youths preparing for independence, people with disabilities, and the elderly.

The funds were distributed equally, with 50 million won (approximately $34,600) each donated to the Korean Unwed Mothers Families Association (KUMFA), the National Center for the Rights of the Child, the Snail of Love, and the Wooyang Foundation. The donations will support single mothers facing economic and social difficulties, help children aging out of foster care prepare for independent living, fund cochlear implant surgeries and hearing aids for people with hearing impairments, and provide food assistance for elderly individuals at risk of hunger during the winter.

IU, who is currently filming her upcoming drama “Perfect Crown,” has consistently made donations under the name “IUAENA” on meaningful occasions such as her debut anniversary, birthday, and the year-end season. In March of this year, she donated 200 million won (approximately $138,400) to support victims of wildfires in the Gyeongsang region and to improve working conditions for firefighters. On Children’s Day, she donated 150 million won (approximately $103,600) to support children and adolescents, and on both her birthday and debut anniversary, she donated 200 million won each (approximately $138,400) to support the underprivileged.

영원 같았던 2025년을

온기로 닫습니다.

2026년에도 우리가 우리라서 가능한 일들을

되도록 더 많이 만나요.

새해 복 많이 받으세요! 💜 pic.twitter.com/LSiy2rXNN4 — 아이유(IU) (@_IUofficial) December 31, 2025

